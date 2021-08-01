Karnataka cabinet expansion: Uneasy calm prevails among senior BJP leaders

Uneasy calm prevails in the BJP Karnataka state unit leaders' camp as they have got the news that the party is keen on replacing the elderly leaders with new faces, sources said.

According to sources in the party, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the party top brass are said to have agreed upon giving chance to 6 new faces in the cabinet.

It is said that Bommai has proposed the creation of five deputy chief ministers to give representation to scheduled castes, tribes, other backward communities, Lingayat and Vokkaliga castes.

Bommai's proposal has been agreed upon by the high command as well as former chief minister Yediyurappa, sources explained.

RSS leaders are said to be hesitant on forming a cabinet on caste lines and are also of the opinion that the creation of posts of deputy chief ministers will create unnecessary rivalry among themselves.

The senior BJP leaders, who enjoyed plum postings, are said to be disturbed after the news of being laid off in the new cabinet reached them.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, S. Sureshkumar, R. Ashok and former deputy chief minister Govind Karajol are lobbying hard to retain their prominence in the party.

The party has decided to induct 21 to 25 ministers into the cabinet in the first phase. After seeing reactions, decisions will be made in future, sources claimed.

Most of the legislators who joined BJP from the Congress are likely to make it to the cabinet. Yediyurappa has been continuously issuing sympathetic statements about them, party sources say.

Meanwhile, former ministers Umesh Katti, C.C. Patil, C.P. Yogeshwar, former deputy chief minister Lakshman Savadi and MLA Aravind Bellad are camping in New Delhi and are meeting senior leaders.