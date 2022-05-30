Karnataka Cabinet gives nod for resolution on Mekedatu project

The State Cabinet which met on Monday granted post facto approval for a resolution of the Legislative Assembly and Council opposing the Detailed Project Report for linking rivers until the Centre decided on the quantum of water sharing between all the states. The Cabinet also approved the resolution adopted by the House in favour of the Mekedatu project.

The resolution was adopted by the state legislature during the budget session held in March, following protests by the Congress demanding the Centre to clear Mekedatu project.

The 'Deafness free Karnataka' scheme of 2022-23 by the Health and Family Welfare Department was also cleared by the Cabinet. Under the programme, the hearing impaired will be provided with cochlear implants and other hearing aids. The patients under the scheme will also receive language training for a year.