Karnataka CM announces monetary support for children orphaned due to Covid-19

The Karnataka government will provide monetary support to children who have lost both parents owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said the state government would implement the 'Balaseva Scheme' as per the Centre's directions, under which children who have lost both parents will be eligible for a monthly monetary support of Rs 3,500. "The money will be given to the guardians," he said.

In case the children do not have any extended family or guardians to take care of them, they will be taken into Child Care Institutions (CCIs). The government will ensure that these children get education in Kasturba schools, Morarji Desai Schools or any of the government model schools, Yediyurappa said.

Also, children who have finished Class 10 and have lost parents will be provided with free laptops and tablets to complete their higher education or vocational training. Female students above 21 years of age will be provided with Rs 1 lakh assistance, which can go towards their marriage, higher education or self employment, he added.

The state government has yet to ascertain the cost of implementing this scheme. "We have to ascertain how much it will cost. No matter how much it is, the government will implement it," Yediyurappa said.