Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa gets approval for cabinet expansion, may induct 11 ministers

BJP to brass on Friday gave green signal to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expand his cabinet expansion in the state and he is mostly likely to induct 13 ministers.

Yediyurappa said the date of swearing-in will be decided in a day or two, although he indicated that it would most likely be held on February 3 or 4.

Out of 13 ministers 10 will be newly elected rebel MLAs and three from party MLAs.

Currently, there are 18 ministers, including the chief minister, in the cabinet that has a sanctioned strength of 34. Sixteen berths are vacant.

Emerging out of the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM told reporters that "Many of our suggestions have been accepted by Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda. If there are differences, we will discuss in Bengaluru and finalise it."

Except for one or two, most of the disqualified JDS-Congress MLAs who got re-elected in the bypolls on BJP tickets will be made ministers, he said, adding there won't be any additional deputy chief ministers.

However, sources said, a total of 11 to 13 ministers would be inducted into the cabinet.

"We discussed yesterday and now also. Shah has agreed to almost everything," Yediyurappa said, adding he is returning back "happy" after getting the nod for the cabinet expansion.

"I am going happy," he said.