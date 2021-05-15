Karnataka CM to review Covid-19 situation on May 17

Karnataka CM to review Covid-19 situation on May 17

The CM's meeting come ahead of PM Modi's video conference with deputy commissioners of 17 districts of the state

PTI
PTI,
  • May 15 2021, 22:53 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 22:53 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will review the Covid-19 situation with deputy commissioners (DCs), zilla panchayat CEOs, police superintendents, health officers and surgeons of all districts on May 17, his office said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister's meetings come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with deputy commissioners of 17 districts of the state on May 18 to take stock of Covid-19 situation, the office said. The DCs of Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Ballari, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Bengaluru Urban, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Mandya and Chikballapur districts will be part of PM's video conferencing, it said.

Read | Home isolation discontinued in rural Karnataka to prevent spread of Covid-19

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa held a virtual conversation with several district and taluk doctors who are on Covid-19 duty and thanked them for their service. The Chief Minister, who heard the doctors and discussed issues faced by them, also enquired a few of them who had contracted the Covid-19 infection and have recovered.

The Covid-19 second wave has caused more chaos than the first wave, Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by his office in a statement, even as he thanked doctors, medical and paramedical staff for rendering selfless service and called them an asset to the State.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Karnataka
BS Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

NASA releases 3D video of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

NASA releases 3D video of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

 