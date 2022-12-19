Karnataka Congress MLAs protest over Savarkar's portrait in Assembly

Karnataka unit of Congress on Monday staged a protest against the state BJP's decision to install a picture of Veer Savarkar in the Legislative Assembly at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

Condemning the proposed move of installing Savarkar's picture right behind the Speakers' Chair, senior Congress MLAs, including the Opposition leader of Siddaramaiah, state party President D K Shivakumar staged a protest in the Assembly.

The ruling BJP is all set to unveil photographs, including that of Savarkar, inside the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Monday, the first day of the session.

Also Read | 'If not Savarkar, whose poster must be put up, Dawood Ibrahim's?' Pralhad Joshi slams Congress for protest

The protests before the commencement of the session are indicative of a stormy Winter Session. This is the last session for the ruling BJP as the elections are scheduled to be held in three months.

In a letter, Siddramaiah had urged Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri to install photographs of social reformers, saints and great personalities like Maharshi Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanakadasa, Shishunala Sharif, Narayanaguru, Ambedkar, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Kuvempu, Vallabh Bhai Patel.

He maintained that through these photographs, legislators and the common public will get inspiration. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after arriving in Belagavi commented on the controversy of Veer Savarkar's photo in Suvarna Soudha and maintained that it is the discretion of the Speaker of the house.

CM Bommai also maintained that he would discuss the matter with Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and Siddaramaiah.