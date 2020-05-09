Karnataka Education dept sets up helpline for fee-hike complaints

To address fee hike related complaints from parents, Karnataka state department of public instructions has set up a centralised helpline.

Despite an order from the department directing schools not to increase tuition fee for 2020-21 academic year considering the financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, some schools have been accused of issuing notices to parents increasing the fee.

Following such complaints, the department has set up a helpline where parents can register their complaints. The parents/public have been asked to collect the acknowledgement number after registering complaint. Below are the details of the helpline.

Helpline hour: 9.30 am to 6 pm (on working days)

Number: 08023320311

Mobile: 6364728784

Email: centralhelplinesnr@gmail.com