Karnataka: Farmers urge govt to announce minimum support price for tomatoes 

While consumers across the nation are shocked over soaring tomato prices, farmers' groups blame untimely rains and virus attacks for the significant decline in yield.

In many cities, tomato prices have even overtaken petrol.

In Bengaluru, tomato prices have touched Rs 118 per kilogram as on July 10. More than 15 cities, including Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, and Delhi, have seen prices exceed Rs 125 per kg.

Many farmers have stopped cultivation due to low earnings, further reducing production in the state.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the Karnataka Federation of Farmers' Associations, pointed out that farmers are suffering due to the interference of middlemen and the lack of government support.

“Besides rising costs, farmers also face cases of theft, and middlemen keep a significant portion of their earnings. The high prices paid by consumers do not benefit the farmers,” he said.

Shanthakumar urged the government to take immediate action, suggesting the establishment of a minimum support price for tomatoes and a survey of areas with decreased yield to prevent a similar situation in the future.

He also suggested reducing or halting the supply of good-quality tomatoes to other states.

N Devaraju, president of Hopcoms Bengaluru, expressed a similar viewpoint. Currently, tomatoes are sold at Rs 118 per kg in Hopcoms outlets. Good quality tomatoes are priced at Rs 2,200 per 22-kg crate, while lower-grade tomatoes can be purchased for Rs 1,500 per crate, although they are less favored by consumers.

Price of tamarind

Efforts are being made to find alternatives, but their prices have also been rising.

For instance, tamarind prices in the city's markets have skyrocketed to Rs 180 to Rs 200 per kg.

The price surge has compelled hotels to switch to using tomato paste or puree for at least 60% of their dishes, whenever possible.

P C Rao, president of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association, emphasised the risk of depleting even these alternative products. He explained, "Using tomatoes of the current quality is not advisable, so hotels are purchasing very small quantities only when it is absolutely necessary."