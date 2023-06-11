Karnataka: Free bus travel scheme will cover only 85%, not 94% buses

There's a small twist in the free bus travel scheme for women. The Shakti scheme will cover only about 85 per cent of the buses, not 94 per cent, as Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has claimed.

Speaking at the launch on Sunday, Reddy said the scheme would cover 94% of the buses, including express ones.

However, government data released on Sunday shows that women will be able to travel for free only on 18,609 of the 21,678 bus schedules. This translates to about 85% of the total bus schedules.

The scheme will cost the government Rs 4,051.56 crore per year, including the cost of pass holders, the data shows.

Also Read | First day, first ride: Many women thrilled by free bus travel in Karnataka

The cost may go up as Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) will likely buy more buses and hire more staff.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the scheme at Vidhana Soudha and rode a bus to Majestic.

He pledged to fulfil the Congress party's five poll guarantees that would cost Rs 59,000 annually. The effective cost will be "only Rs 40,000 crore per year", he added.

"It's not important how much money we spend, but whom we spend it on," he said.

"Free bus travel will foster social equality and benefit the poor, especially the minorities, women and deprived classes."

The chief minister hoped that the scheme would go a long way towards increasing women's participation in the workforce, which currently stands at 24% nationally.

"This is lower than countries like Bangladesh," he said and claimed that the percentage was 30% in 2013-14, before the BJP swept to power at the Centre.

He said the five guarantees would leave no scope for corruption as they would remove middlemen. Four of these guarantees cover women, he added.

He took a dig at the BJP for criticising the guarantees. "Those who waived corporate loans shouldn't talk about schemes that empower the poor," he said.

Siddaramaiah took the opportunity to justify his flagship Anna Bhagya scheme, which gives BPL families 10 kg of rice for free every month.

"Karnataka must become hunger-free. Well-fed people don't know what hunger is," he said. That scheme will cost Rs 10,100 crore per year, he added.

On the Gruha Jyoti scheme, Siddaramaiah said households that consume up to 199.9 units of electricity won't have to pay anything.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar justified the smartcard requirement for free bus travel. "It's needed to maintain accounts," he said.

Shivakumar mocked the BJP for criticising the Congress party's guarantees.

"What do they have to say about the BJP government's cash assistance scheme in Madhya Pradesh," he asked.

Reddy hoped that the scheme would run for at least 10 years. "We will run it for five years, return to power and continue it," he said.

Three KSRTC buses to Dharmasthala, Mysuru and Kalaburagi, a BMTC electric bus and an NWKRTC bus to Belagavi were part of the launch.

Five women received the smartcards as part of the launch. The first passengers were presented roses. The logo, sticker and model smartcard were also launched.