Karnataka government explores tie-up with Estonian varsities

Karnataka is exploring tie-up opportunities between the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and Estonian universities to improve medical education in the state.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Estonian Ambassador Katrin Kivi here recently, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said they have discussed exchange programmes.

“Though Estonia is a small country, it has the highest number of start-ups and good medical technology. We are trying to use them to bring reforms in medical education,” he added.

Dr Sudhakar also mentioned the health registry developed by Estonia for its population. “They have developed very good genomic sequencing labs which could help detect diseases, like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia etc” he added.

