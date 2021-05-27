Karnataka government to challenge NGT's decision to constitute a panel on Mekedatu project

Karnataka govt to challenge NGT's Mekedatu decision

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

  May 27 2021
The spot where the Karnataka government plans to build the Mekedatu reservoir. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to challenge before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) its decision to set up a panel to look into the alleged violations at Mekedatu, the proposed site for construction of a dam across the Cauvery river, with a plea to recall the order.

"...based on a media report, NGT decided to constitute a team to conduct the inspection, it is unreasonable, we have decided to challenge the order before the same NGT. Our plea will be to recall the order," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said "there is a question of law and other things, which our legal team will take care of."

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that was attended by Advocate General, Chief Secretary, Irrigation Department Secretary, senior legal and irrigation experts, among others.

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday had formed a committee to submit a report on alleged violation of norms at the proposed construction site of the reservoir, across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu in Karnataka.

Mekedatu is a Multipurpose (drinking and power) project, which involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, raising apprehensions that the state will be affected if the project takes shape.

The project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighboring areas (4.75 TMC) and also can generate 400 MW power, and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore.

