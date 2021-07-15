Karnataka government to float tender for Nandi Hills ropeway: Tourism minister

Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar has directed the officials to set the ball rolling on the long-pending Nandi Hill ropeway project.

In a departmental review meeting on Thursday, the minister asked the officials to float a tender for this soon.

The department is also planning to make a documentary on the historical Gomateshwara statue at Shravanabelagola. This will be done on the model of Sun Temple at Konark, where visitors first view a documentary, before visiting the temple.

Likewise, once the film is ready, visitors will see the documentary before visiting the iconic statue, the minister said.