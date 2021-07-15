Karnataka govt to float tender for Nandi Hills ropeway

Karnataka government to float tender for Nandi Hills ropeway: Tourism minister

The tourism department is also planning to make a documentary on the historical Gomateshwara statue at Shravanabelagola

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 15 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 01:28 ist
Karnataka Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar has directed the officials to set the ball rolling on the long-pending Nandi Hill ropeway project.

In a departmental review meeting on Thursday, the minister asked the officials to float a tender for this soon.

Also Read | Heading to Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

The department is also planning to make a documentary on the historical Gomateshwara statue at Shravanabelagola. This will be done on the model of Sun Temple at Konark, where visitors first view a documentary, before visiting the temple.

Likewise, once the film is ready, visitors will see the documentary before visiting the iconic statue, the minister said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
C P Yogeshwar
Nandi Hills

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam may have only cows and no bulls after 10-20 years

Assam may have only cows and no bulls after 10-20 years

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

 