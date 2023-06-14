Karnataka government to revive Bitcoin scam probe, says Home Minister G Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said he is “re-examining” the sensational Bitcoin scam that rocked the state in 2021.

“We (Congress) are in the government now and we’ll dig things out. I’m re-examining the Bitcoin case,” Parameshwara said.

He was responding to charges by some BJP leaders that Congress has gone silent on allegations it had made when the saffron party was in power, alluding to “adjustment” politics.

“It's been just a month since we came to power. Ministers are still settling down. Once the budget is done, our real works will start. This will involve investigations, streamlining things, deciding on what to stop...ministers will take a call in their respective departments,” Parameshwara said.

The Bitcoin scam, which came to the fore in 2021 when the BJP was in power, created a sensation and is said to involve politicians.

In early 2021, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) found Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore with Bengaluru-based hacker Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki. He was also accused of breaking into government portals and of sourcing drugs through the dark net while paying through Bitcoins.

Parameshwara also said that he is holding talks with officers on the way forward in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. “To ensure there’s justice, I’m talking to the advocate-general on what can be done. We’re discussing. We must decide within the framework of law,” he said.

“On one hand, an investigation is going on. On the other hand, the matter is before court,” he added.