Karnataka Governor donates to PM Cares Fund

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has donated 30 per cent of his emoluments to PM Cares Fund for the fight against COVID-19.

"Vajubhai Vala, Governor of Karnataka, has donated 30 per cent of his emoluments to PM Cares Fund through internet banking on Tuesday and will continue to donate 30 per cent of his emoluments for a year in view of COVID-19 pandemic," a press note from Raj Bhavan said.

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament (MPs) by 30 per cent for one year and the amount would be utilised in the fight against coronavirus.

The President, Vice-President and Governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.