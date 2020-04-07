Karnataka Governor donates to PM Cares Fund

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2020, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 14:53 ist
Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala. Credit: DH Photo

 Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has donated 30 per cent of his emoluments to PM Cares Fund for the fight against COVID-19. 

"Vajubhai Vala, Governor of Karnataka, has donated 30 per cent of his emoluments to PM Cares Fund through internet banking on Tuesday and will continue to donate 30 per cent of his emoluments for a year in view of COVID-19 pandemic," a press note from Raj Bhavan said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament (MPs) by 30 per cent for one year and the amount would be utilised in the fight against coronavirus.

The President, Vice-President and Governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. 

Karnataka
Vajubhai Vala
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
