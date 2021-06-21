Karnataka govt advised to give awards to DDPIs for school development

Adviser to the state government (Education Reforms) Prof M R Doreswamy has recommended to constitute an annual award scheme for Deputy Directors for Public Instructions (DDPIs) for best performance in the development of government schools.
In a press statement, he said, “This has been recommended following the suggestions by the experts’ committee. Even an orientation course will be organized in Dharwad about the implementation of National Education Policy.”
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
UK scientists find markers to broken heart syndrome
Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at iconic Times Square
Being a musician blessing in itself: Ayaan Ali Bangash
DH Toon | 'Ban aerial photography first'
Go green with green bonds
US, French astronauts make ISS spacewalk
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021
Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral