K'taka govt advised to give awards to DDPIs

Karnataka govt advised to give awards to DDPIs for school development

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 21 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 22:47 ist
M R Doreswamy. Credit: DH file photo

Adviser to the state government (Education Reforms) Prof M R Doreswamy has recommended to constitute an annual award scheme for Deputy Directors for Public Instructions (DDPIs) for best performance in the development of government schools.

In a press statement, he said, “This has been recommended following the suggestions by the experts’ committee. Even an orientation course will be organized in Dharwad about the implementation of National Education Policy.”

Education
Schools
Karnataka
M R Doreswamy

