Karnataka govt draws more flak over plan to amend Land Act

A day after Congress leader Siddaramaiah flayed the ruling party for proposing amendment to the Land Reforms Act making way for non-agriculturists to buy farm land in the state, more opposition followed from several quarters.

On Saturday, JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa warning him against the decision. This was an anti-farmer move which would further make them vulnerable, the leader wrote.

"Even if the farmer gets a better price for the land, eventually he will be put in a landless situation, where he will have to migrate to bigger cities for daily wages. This will only help people to legalise black money in a clandestine manner," Horatti alleged. There will be huge backlash if the government goes ahead with this move, he further warned.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Federation of Farmers' Association has also opposed the decision. "This move by the government favours realtors and industrialists. Already, several acres of farmland in the vicinity of big cities have become unsuitable for cultivation. The government's decision will further impact the situation," said activist Kuruburu Shanthakumar, warning of massive protests if the government went ahead with the amendment.