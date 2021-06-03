Karnataka govt mulls 'one-day' PUC exam in July/August

Under pressure from parents and students to emulate the Centre’s decision to cancel the Board exams, the Karnataka government is considering holding a ‘one-day’ exam for the II PUC students across Karnataka.

Determined to go ahead with the exams, the state government is discussing the possibility of holding the examination either at the end of July or in the first week of August 2021.

Sources in the department of Pre-University Education, who were present during the meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told DH that Karnataka has decided not to cancel the examinations.

Also read: Karnataka II PUC exams may go online

“The qualification (II PUC) is essential for several jobs both at the government and in the private sector. There is no question of doing away with the II PUC examination,” the source said.

Elaborating, the source said, “Tentatively, we are planning to hold a one-day exam by giving students a choice of any three subjects. The examination will be in the form of multiple-choice questions. During the meeting, it was also discussed to hold the exam in two sessions with reduced duration for each of the subjects.”

According to the discussion, the examination can possibly be held either in the last week of July or the first week of August after assessing the Covid caseload across Karnataka.

The Director of the Pre University Education also held a virtual meeting with all the deputy directors at the districts to gather opinion about the examination on Wednesday.