Karnataka govt pegs loss at Rs 152 crore due to transport employees stir

Out of 17,000-odd buses in the four corporations, the transport department managed to run 3,024 buses

  Apr 14 2021
As the state owned transport corporation employees' strike over wage related issues entered the eighth day on Wednesday, the Karnataka government has pegged the loss at Rs 152 crore ever since the strike began on April 7.

In a statement, the state transport department said the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation incurred a loss of Rs 70 crore, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation -- Rs 20 crore, North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation -- Rs 30.5 crore and North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation -- Rs 31.5 crore.

Out of 17,000-odd buses in the four corporations, the transport department managed to run 3,024 buses including 1,572 KSRTC and 394 BMTC buses.

The government has warned the agitating employees that it would take stricter measures if they did not return to work.

Already several trainees and employees on probation have been dismissed from service for taking part in the strike. In a stern message, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said the government was not ready to accept any demands of the striking employees and warned of stringent action.

