Karnataka govt to import one lakh oxygen generators

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to import one lakh oxygen concentrators to ramp up Covid-19 facilities in the state.

Briefing reporters after the special Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also announced that journalists will be considered as frontline workers for whom vaccines will be administered on a priority basis.

To a question on deaths at Chamarajanagar district hospital owing to lack of oxygen, Yediyurappa said that the government would initiate action against those responsible. “Such incidents should not repeat,” he said, noting that directions were issued to all district in-charge ministers and deputy commissioners’ to ensure the same.

On whether compensation would be provided to families of victims who died due to shortage of oxygen, he said that the government would discuss the issue.

Yediyurappa said that there was no discussion about extending the Covid-19 curbs beyond May 12, when the current ‘close down’ ends. “We will meet and take a call on this in a few days,” he said.