Karnataka govt to promote all II PUC students

The Karnataka government on Monday submitted before the High Court that it will promote all II PU students, including repeaters.

Earlier, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) had announced its decision to promote regular/fresher students of II PU while holding examinations only for repeaters.

The state government submitted that it will promote regular/fresher II PU students by considering 45 per cent of their SSLC marks, 45 per cent of the I PU marks and 10 per cent of the internal assessment marks of II PU.

The government also said that it will promote all the repeaters by giving grace marks to the marks obtained by such candidates in the earlier attempt in the respective subject.

However, private candidates who are appearing for the II PU were excluded from the policy of promotion without examination.

Recording this statement, a division bench headed by Justice B V Nagarathna disposed of the PIL filed by S V Singre Gowda. The petition claimed that repeaters/failed II PU candidates are being forced to write examinations, whereas fresh candidates have been promoted without any examination.