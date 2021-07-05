Karnataka govt to promote all II PUC students

Karnataka govt to promote all II PUC students

The government also said that it will promote all the repeaters by giving them grace marks

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 15:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Karnataka government on Monday submitted before the High Court that it will promote all II PU students, including repeaters.

Earlier, the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) had announced its decision to promote regular/fresher students of II PU while holding examinations only for repeaters.

The state government submitted that it will promote regular/fresher II PU students by considering 45 per cent of their SSLC marks, 45 per cent of the I PU marks and 10 per cent of the internal assessment marks of II PU.

The government also said that it will promote all the repeaters by giving grace marks to the marks obtained by such candidates in the earlier attempt in the respective subject. 

However, private candidates who are appearing for the II PU were excluded from the policy of promotion without examination.

Recording this statement, a division bench headed by Justice B V Nagarathna disposed of the PIL filed by S V Singre Gowda. The petition claimed that repeaters/failed II PU candidates are being forced to write examinations, whereas fresh candidates have been promoted without any examination.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
II PUC exam
Karnataka High Court
examinations

Related videos

What's Brewing

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

 