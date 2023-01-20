Karnataka govt will extend support to set up watch park: Minister

The government will extend support to set up a watch park in the state, if stakeholders in the watch industry come forward, Minister for IT/BT and Skill Development Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the India International Watch and Clock Fair, Samaya Bharati 2023, he said the government had made norms flexible to facilitate setting up of industrial parks.

He welcomed the industry's proposal for the watch park and said the government would help in facilitating the necessary approvals.

The watch industry will continue to be in demand, the minister said and added that skilled manpower required for the industry would be made available through government's initiative to integrate industrial learning and skilling.

Four-day fair

Special attractions at the fair include one of the world's largest clocks -- panchanga clock--measuring 24×24 feet, and watches made from spare parts, Indian-made components, heritage coins and stamps.

On diplay are innovations over the years, including limited edition custom-made watches, smart watches, jewellery watches, and mechanical watches. Brands have also displayed antique watches and heritage clocks.

The fair, organised at Sagar Hall in Palace Grounds, will conclude on January 22. Over 50,000 styles from over 100 national and international watch and clock brands are on display.

Bhaskar Bhat, MD of Titan Industries, said that Bengaluru has been at the heart of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-sufficiency) in the watch industry since the 1960s. Despite the challenges the watch business faces today, customer demand has remained unchanged, Bhat said and lauded the industry for registering consistent growth.