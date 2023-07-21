Karnataka hikes price of Nandini milk by Rs 3 per litre

Nandini milk will get dearer by Rs 3 per litre with the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) revising the milk prices soon, KMF President Bheema Naik said Friday.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the KMF representatives. The price per litre of regular Nandini toned milk (blue packet) is Rs 39 at present. According to sources in the co-operative department, the new price will be effective from August 1. Also, the price hike will apply only to milk and will not have any bearing on curd or other products, sources added.

With this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has catered to a long-pending demand from the federation for price hike in milk. Explaining the rationale behind the move, an official in the department said the hike had to be done as the quantity of milk procured by the KMF had decreased. "Private players are paying more to farmers and hence the milk procured by KMF has taken a hit. Also, in general, farmers are not finding it lucrative to get into animal husbandry, which has impacted milk procurement," the official explained. The milk procured by the KMF has come down to 86 lakh litres per day, while last year the peak procurement was 94 lakh litres per day.

The Rs 3 additional price paid by the consumer will be transferred to the farmer.

Meanwhile, the KMF is also believed to have sought an increase in price in milk powder, stating that while the production cost was Rs 348 per kg, the government was giving only Rs 300. However, Siddaramaiah is said to have turned down this demand.

There are 26.6 lakh farmers associated with the KMF, of which 67% are small and marginal farmers.