Karnataka likely to impose curbs on new year celebrations to control second Covid-19 wave

Contradicting the recommendations made by the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), which in its report submitted to the government four days back, said, ban New Year celebrations or parties from December 26 to January 1, and impose night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am during this period to prevent people from gathering, Sudhakar said no night curfew recommendation was made.

The TAC report, a copy of which is with DH, specifically sought a ban on celebrations in resorts, hotels, and on Bengaluru’s high-streets such as MG Road and Brigade Road.

To repeated questions from reporters about night curfew and on being informed that the CM had spoken against clamping one, Sudhakar said, "They (TAC) haven't made any such (8 pm to 5 am curfew) recommendation. Since they have recommended banning any kind of celebrations or gatherings from December 20 to January 2, for 15 days, I will talk to CM and announce our decision soon."

He informed reporters that the reproduction number or R0 (the number of cases directly generated by one case) is currently 0.46 in the State. The TAC in its report had said that the second wave is termed when the reproduction rate R0 is more than 1.5, and the cases are increasing steadily after crossing this basic rate.

"Our positivity rate is currently 1.2%. The TAC has recommended taking strict measures in the next 45 days as the winter months of January-February-March are cold. Experts have recommended there should not be mobs of any kind as now we are seeing market gatherings where people don't wear masks. If there will be a second wave, the surge will happen over two to three weeks' time and not suddenly. They've recommended banning all religious festivals till February 2021. Marriages should not exceed 100 guests, funerals 50 and any personal functions or events should not exceed 200," Sudhakar added.

Meeting on reopening of schools in December third week

Sudhakar said a meeting to discuss the reopening of schools will be held in December third week and the fourth week. "We will have a meeting with the CM, Education Minister, TAC members and discuss reopening of schools," he said. Covid Care Centres if required will be opened on a PPP model, as recommended by TAC.

As per TAC's recommendations, 1.25 lakh tests will be conducted, one lakh of which will be RT-PCR tests, he said.