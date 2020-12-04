No night curfew in Karnataka, assures CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Friday his government had no plans to impose a night curfew going forward as recommended by the state’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

“For now, there are no such plans,” Yediyurappa told reporters when asked if the government was thinking about bringing back night curfews.

In an advisory submitted to the government on November 30, the TAC has warned that a second wave of Covid-19 was expected during January-February 2021.

The TAC has recommended banning New Year celebrations or parties from December 26 to January 1, while pitching for the imposition of night curfew (8 pm to 5 am) during this period to prevent people from gathering. It specifically sought a ban on celebrations in resorts, hotels and on Bengaluru’s high-streets such as MG Road, Brigade Road and so on.

On Thursday, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Mangaluru that the government had not discussed introducing night curfews.

Health Minister K Sudhakar, however, favoured restrictions on New Year celebrations.

Till December 3, Karnataka has reported 8.89 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 24,689 are currently active. More than 11,000 people have died due to the pandemic. There are 18,938 active cases in Bengaluru Urban.