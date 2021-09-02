Karnataka logs 1,240 new Covid cases, 22 deaths 

Karnataka on Thursday clocked 1,240 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 29.52 lakh, while 22 deaths pushed the death toll to 37,361.

The day also saw 1,252 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,96,079.

Active cases stood at 18,378, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 319 cases and four fatalities, it said.

Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covid-19 hotspot with 264 fresh infections and five fatalities.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Udupi 111, Mysuru 88, Hassan 76, Belagavi 49 and Uttara Kannada 42. Chikkaballapura and Haveri reported zero infections and zero deaths.

Twenty districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said. A total of 1,65,386 samples were tested in the state today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.38 crore. The number of vaccinations done in the state rose to 4.39 crore, with 2,47,409 people being inoculated on Thursday, it said.