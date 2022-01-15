Karnataka logs 32,793 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Karnataka logs 32,793 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths

Of the new cases on Saturday, 22,284 were from Bengaluru Urban

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 15 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 23:52 ist
Police stop a vehicle during the weekend curfew, imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Registering yet another spike in numbers, Karnataka on Saturday logged 32,793 new cases of Covid-19, and seven fatalities, taking the tally to 31,86,040 and the death toll to 38,418.

The state had recorded 28,723 fresh infections on Friday.

Of the new cases on Saturday, 22,284 were from Bengaluru Urban that also saw 2,479 people being discharged and five deaths.

"Caseload of Bengaluru, which accounted for about 75% of the caseload of the State for the last two weeks, falls below 68%, as cases in districts rise," tweeted Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,69,850.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

There were 4,273 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,77,743.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 15%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.02%.

Chikkaballapur and Mysuru reported one death each.

Tumakuru recorded the second-highest of 1,326 new cases, Hassan 968, Dakshina Kannada 792, Mysuru 729, and Mandya 718.

A total of 5,88,11,041 samples have been tested so far, of which 2,18,479 were tested on Saturday alone.

As many as 98,225 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total vaccination doses given so far to 9,14,05,870.

