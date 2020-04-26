Karnataka Ministers test negative for coronavirus

Both Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar have tested negative for coronavirus.
The duo was tested as a precaution on Saturday, following their visits to hospitals and other facilities for Covid-19 patients.
The results of their tests were declared on Sunday.
