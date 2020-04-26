Karnataka Ministers test negative for coronavirus

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 03:04 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Both Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar have tested negative for coronavirus.

The duo was tested as a precaution on Saturday, following their visits to hospitals and other facilities for Covid-19 patients.

The results of their tests were declared on Sunday.

