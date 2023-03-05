Karnataka: NHM workers' strike from March 6 likely to hit healthcare services

More than a thousand contract workers under the National Health Mission (NHM) will likely go on strike from Monday as they are unhappy with the state government's response to their demands for a pay raise and service conditions.

On Saturday, the state government issued an order to raise the salary of a section of contract workers by 15 per cent. However, the Karnataka State Health and Medical Education Department Contractual and Outsource Employees' Association was not pleased. Its president Vishwaradhya H Y said that they would go ahead with an indefinite strike starting March 6, which would likely disrupt healthcare services in government-run healthcare centres and hospitals.

The workers will also hold a protest in Shiggaon, the chief minister's assembly constituency.

The 15 per cent hike, in line with the recommendations of the P N Srinivasachari committee report, was one of the association's demands when it protested in February. The strike would resume on Monday as many workers have been excluded from the hike and because many other demands have not been met, Vishwaradhya said.

As per the order, the one-time hike of 15 per cent will come into effect from April 1 for contract workers whose monthly income was less than Rs 20,000 at the time of joining, and for medical officers with more than five years of continuous service. For specialists, the hike will be 5 per cent for those with 3-5 years of service, 10 per cent for those with 5-10 years, and 15 per cent for those with over 10 years of service.

"Contract employees who don't fall into these categories have been left out, and so are outsourced employees. We estimate that 20-30 per cent of NHM workers would be excluded from the hike. Since the Srinivasachari report was out in 2021, we also want arrears starting from that period," Vishwaradhya said.

The government had previously issued orders on another demand of the association, about leaves. But 12 other points are yet to be addressed. "During our negotiations in February, the government had committed to meeting some other demands but hasn't passed orders yet. For example, the health minister and the NHM mission director had both assured insurance and medical compensation for workers," he said. "We want orders to be passed. And even if all needs are not met, the majority should be," he said.

NHM Mission Director Dr Naveen Bhat and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar could not be reached for comment.