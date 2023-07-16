Karnataka not in a position to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, says minister

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Sunday said that Karnataka is not in a position to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in the city, he said, “Tamil Nadu has been demanding to release Cauvery water and has even appealed to the Cauvery Monitoring Committee. But, we are not in a position to release water. A decision will be taken after holding discussion with the chief minister and water resources minister”.

"Tamil Nadu has been demanding its share of water at a time Karnataka is facing shortage of drinking water. The situation will ease only if there is good rain this month," Chaluvarayaswamy said.

Mandya MP A Sumalatha said, “The region is facing deficit rain this year. The water level of the KRS dam is worrying. Besides, water is also required for the standing crops. If there is no rain, it would even affect drinking water supply. The water resources minister should hold a meeting immediately considering the situation”, she opined.

The MP said that it is difficult to release water to Tamil Nadu in the present situation.

"In the current situation, it is difficult to release water to Tamil Nadu. I will speak to the Union Jal Shakti minister after discussing the issue with the state government. Priority is to protect our farmers," the MP added.