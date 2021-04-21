Karnataka permits cremation, burial of Covid-19 victims on land or farmhouses owned by their families

Owing to a steady rise in Covid-19 deaths, the Karnataka government on Wednesday allowed families to cremate and bury bodies of Covid-19 victims in their own land or farm house.

This has been approved to decentralise the process and allow the family members to say goodbye to their loved ones without having to queue up at crematoria and burial grounds, according to an order issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad.

The government's decision comes in the wake of several complaints and concerns about lack of space or long queues at burial grounds and crematoria.

However, families will have to adhere to all other Covid -19 protocols including sanitisation, ensuring that those placing the bodies in the grave wear PPE kits, gloves and other protective gear.

No rituals that involve touching of the body will be allowed, as per the guidelines. Bathing and hugging the deceased should be avoided, according to the existing Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, 116 people died of Covid-19 in Karnataka on Wednesday. Overall, the state has recorded 13,762 deaths during the pandemic.

'Tougher measures in store'

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday said the government is thinking of making Covid-19 guidelines more stringent to break the chain of the virus’ spread. “If people cooperate, we will stop here. Otherwise, we will have to take tougher measures,” Ashoka told reporters.

The minister also assured “merciless” action against ambulances fleecing citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Immediately, we will take action. Charging more money during the pandemic is a criminal offence. Those who are asked for more money should file a police complaint and we will make arrests immediately,” he said.