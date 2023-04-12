Karnataka power utilities get B+, B ratings in annual report

Bescom has secured a 'B+' grade and the rest four electricity supply companies (Cesc, Mescom, Gescom and Hescom) obtained a 'B' grade in the report of the 11th annual integrated rating and ranking of power distribution utilities (covering 57 DISCOMs across India) for the financial year 2021-22.

Bescom had got the 39th rank and had scored a 'C-' grade earlier.

This rating and ranking of power distribution utilities are executed by the Union Ministry of Power in coordination with Power Finance Corporation. These are based on audited financial reports and other corroborative information received from the DISCOMs.

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (Cesc). According to Cesc Managing Director Jayavibhava Swamy, it got this rating and rank due to improved effective financial management, rigorous vigilance activities, awareness programmes, 90% billing efficiency, 100% collection efficiency, for creating better infrastructure, improvement of feeder lines, and maintenance of transformers in a systematic way.

He said, "The loss incurred by CESC reduced from Rs 730 crore in 2020-2021 to Rs 422 crore in 2021-22. Though we made substantial improvement in the financial year 2020-21, we were not in profit. In 2022-23, we have performed better. Technical and financial loss has further reduced. So we are likely to be in profit. We are sure to move to an 'A' grade and the ranking will be between 10 to 15 in 2022-23".

Consumer service rating

In the report of the Consumer Service rating of DISCOMS, Cesc is ranked 24th and given a 'B' grade in overall performance for the financial year 2021-22, including a 'B' grade in operational reliability, 'A+' in connection and other services and 'C' in metering and billing collections, 'A+' in fault rectification and grievance redressal, Swamy said.