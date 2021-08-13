Karnataka reports 1,669 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,669 new cases of Covid-19 and 22 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,26,401 and death toll to 36,933, the health department said on Friday. The day also saw 1,672 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,66,739.

Bengaluru urban accounted for 425 new cases, as the city saw 424 discharges and 5 deaths.

Active cases stood at 22,703.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.98 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.31 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada and Kolar reported 3 deaths each, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Hassan and Tumakuru (2 each), followed by others.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 390 new cases, Udupi 115, Hassan 113, Mysuru 106, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,32,220, Mysuru 1,74,421 and Tumakuru 1,18,534.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,08,097, followed by Mysuru 1,70,967 and Tumakuru 1,16,690.

Cumulatively a total of 4,06,02,759 samples have been tested, out of which 1,69,332 were tested on Friday alone.