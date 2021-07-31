Karnataka reports 1,987 new Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,987 new Covid-19 and 37 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 29,05,124 and the toll to 36,562. The day also saw 1,632 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,44,742, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most of the fresh cases (450) and saw 377 discharges and 11 deaths. The total number of active cases stood at 23,796.

While the positivity rate for the day was 1.43 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.86 per cent. Dakshina Kannada followed Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths (7), Hassan accounted for 4, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar and Mysuru (2 each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban logged 450, Dakshina Kannada 365, Mysuru 177, Udupi 148, Kodagu 132, Tumakuru 108, Hassan 105, while the rest were scattered in other areas.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,27,339, followed by Mysuru 1,72,956 and Tumakuru 1,17,829. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,02,937, followed by Mysuru 1,69,196 and Tumakuru 1,15,723.

Cumulatively a total of 3,86,49,498 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,38,532 were done on Saturday alone