Karnataka reports 200 new Delta variant Covid-19 cases

Karnataka reports 200 new Delta variant Covid-19 cases

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jul 01 2021, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 19:02 ist
Karnataka on Thursday reported 200 new Delta variant Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases of the variant in the state to 518.

Till June 30, there were 318 Delta variant cases in Karnataka. 

The Kappa variant of the virus went from 112 cases to 145, an increase of 33 infections. 

More to follow...

 

