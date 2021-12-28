Karnataka reports 356 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 356 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,05,232 and the death toll to 38,318.

The day also saw 347 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,59,429.

Of the new cases, 269 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 209 discharges and one death. The total number of active cases in the state are 7,456.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.50 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate was at 0.56 per cent.

Of the two deaths reported on Tuesday, one each is from Bengaluru Urban and Hassan.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Udupi accounted for the second-highest number of new cases at 20, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru 10 each.

A total of 5,61,26,868 samples have been tested, of which 69,993 were tested on Tuesday alone.

As many as 2,85,571 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, taking the total vaccination doses given so far to 8,52,38,653.

