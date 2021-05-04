Karnataka reports 44,631 fresh Covid-19 cases, 292 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 44,631 new Covid-19 cases and 292 deaths, taking the caseload and fatalities to 16,90,934 and 16,538 respectively, the health department said.

According to the health bulletin, the state has 4,64,363 active cases whereas 12,10,013 people have been discharged so far including 24,714 people on Tuesday.

Bengaluru urban district, which is the main contributor of daily spike in cases, now has 3,01,712 active cases.The city reported 20,870 infections and 132 deaths on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, Bengaluru has 8,40,274 cases and 6,845 deaths.

According to the health bulletin, 2,293 infections were reported in Mysuru, 2,278 in Hassan, 1636 in Tumakuru, 1,506 in Mandya, 1,280 in Kalaburagi and 1,162 in Kalaburagi,.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi and Uttara Kannada reported over 500 cases.

Other than Bengaluru, fatalities have been reported in 26 districts including 27 deaths in Ballari, 15 in Shivamogga, 14 in Tumakuru, 10 in Mysuru, eight each in Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar and Uttara Kannada, six each in Mandya and Haveri.

There were 1,53,707 tests done on Tuesday including 1,40,609 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.62 crore, the department added.

A total of 99.36 lakh inoculations have been done in the state, comprising the first and second dose of vaccine, as of Tuesday.