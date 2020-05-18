Karnataka sees a whopping 99 new cases in a single day

Karnataka saw a whopping 99 new cases on Monday and 64 of them were from Maharashtra’s Mumbai, Pune, Solapur and Raigad.

According to Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, some 75,000 people from other states are under mandatory 14-day quarantine in the state currently. If this trend continues, the doubling rate of the state will increase exponentially.

“A majority of the 75,000 interstate travellers we have quarantined are from Maharashtra. The exact figures are difficult to get as the situation keeps changing and is dynamic,” said Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health.

Sudhakar told DH, “We wouldn’t like to have travellers from highly infected states which is why we have restricted entry of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.”

64 of those who had a travel history to Maharashtra, 57 are from Mumbai, two from Raigad, two from Solapur, and three from Pune in Maharashtra. These 64 cases are currently residing in various districts of Karnataka - Hassan (4), Raichur (6, one from Solapur, five from Mumbai), Koppal (2, one from Mumbai, one from Raigad), Vijayapura (4), Davanagere (one from Solapur), Kalaburagi (seven from Mumbai, three from Pune), Yadgir (6), Uttara Kannada (7), Mandya (17), Vijayapura (5), Kodagu (1), Mysuru (1), and Belagavi (1).

Fears allayed

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Sunday released a video saying there was no community transmission in Shivajinagar and that all cases are contacts of P653. True to his claim, on Monday, this cluster got bigger with 16 of P653’s secondary contacts testing positive. P653 is a housekeeper at a Covid-designated hotel in Shivajinagar. Two more cases from Bengaluru are those with a travel history to Dobbespet, Nelamangala, and Chennai. In all, 18 cases were reported from the state capital on Monday.

With this, the state has reported 1,246 cases in total. There are 678 active cases. 530 patients have recovered, while 37 have died and one has committed suicide. The state has tested more than 6,000 samples in the last 24 hours.