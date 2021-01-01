Karnataka set for Covid-19 vaccine dry run in five select districts

A dry run for Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted in five districts - Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi - on Saturday. While the BBMP has identified three primary healthcare centres (PHCs) one each in West and South zones and Anekal, as vaccination sites, the remaining four districts have selected PHCs, taluk hospital and the district hospital for the immunisation programme.

The BBMP has identified five vaccination officers each for Kamakshipalya urban PHC (west zone), Vidyapeetha urban primary health centre (south zone), and Hargade PHC in Anekal that comes under the Bangalore Urban district. These officers will undergo training on Friday.

Apart from McGann hospital (district hospital), Shivamogga district has identified Shikaripura taluk hospital and Antharagange PHC in Bhadravati taluk for the dry run.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Dr Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, Shivamogga, said, “Each site will be manned by five members comprising a medical officer (doctor), two vaccinating officers (one male and female), a data entry operator (who will verify documents and upload data online) and a security officer.” These five-member teams will get training on Friday.

Dr Rajani Nageshrao, Deputy Director, Immunisation, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “The five-member teams, three rooms, biomedical waste management, adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) tagging, will be prepared as per the Covid vaccination operational guidelines. At the end of the day, feedback will be taken from these districts and challenges faced will be submitted to GoI.”

Though the central government instructed the states to select areas with poor logistical support and those in tough terrain, Dr Nageshrao said, “Karnataka has no such areas. It was randomly selected. The main objective is to see if the CoWIN (COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) portal runs smoothly.”

Following immunisation, each beneficiary will be observed at least for half an hour in the AEFI room. At a time, a maximum of five beneficiaries will be observed. In the actual vaccination, we intend to vaccinate 100 people a day per site from 9 am to 5 pm.”

Dr Shashikant Muniyal, Belagavi DHO, told DH, Vantamuri urban PHC, Kittur community health centre, and general hospital in Hukkeri will conduct the dry run.

In Kalaburagi district, Ashok Nagar urban PHC, Jewargi taluk hospital, and Aurad rural PHC has been

identified.

According to Dr Ravikumar L, Reproductive and Child Health Officer, Mysuru, urban CHC Jayanagar, Bilikere PHC and KR Nagar taluk hospital have been identified.