'Karnataka should explore ragi, jowar instead of rice'

Karnataka should explore ragi, jowar instead of distributing additional 5 kg rice, says agricultural economist

Prakash Kammaradi said the government may not be able to get the required amount of ragi and jowar immediately.

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 21 2023, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 10:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The state government should explore procurement of ragi and jowar by paying minimum support price to local farmers instead of importing rice from other states to bridge the gap of 2.28 lakh tonne/month created by the Centre's move to deny rice, former chairman of the Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission has said.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, agricultural economist Prakash Kammaradi said the government may not be able to get the required amount of ragi and jowar immediately.

"Farmers have begun sowing now. If the government promises to procure the two crops at 50 per cent price above the input cost, the produce will increase," he said.

Also Read | Talks with rice-producing states for implementing 'Anna Bhagya' scheme under way: Siddaramaiah

Referring to a detailed study by the Commission in 2014, he said the government may have to give Rs 50/kg for ragi and Rs 43/kg for jowar.

However, this is not a costly deal considering that the real economic cost of rice procured from the Centre was Rs 43/kg.

In addition, Karnataka has to bear the transportation cost.

Also Read | Karnataka didn't consult before announcing Anna Bhagya: Food Ministry

Kammaradi further noted that the government already grapples with the issues of rice, distributed under the public distribution scheme (PDS), being sold in the black market.

"Malnutrition is a bigger issue than hunger in the state and the high court had intervened in the issue in 2011. In view of these issues, the government would do better to distribute 5 kg ragi in south Karnataka and 5 kg jowar in north Karnataka," he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Congress
Anna Bhagya
Anna Bhagya scheme
Jowar
ragi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 