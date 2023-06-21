Karnataka should explore ragi, jowar instead of distributing additional 5 kg rice, says agricultural economist

The state government should explore procurement of ragi and jowar by paying minimum support price to local farmers instead of importing rice from other states to bridge the gap of 2.28 lakh tonne/month created by the Centre's move to deny rice, former chairman of the Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission has said.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, agricultural economist Prakash Kammaradi said the government may not be able to get the required amount of ragi and jowar immediately.

"Farmers have begun sowing now. If the government promises to procure the two crops at 50 per cent price above the input cost, the produce will increase," he said.

Referring to a detailed study by the Commission in 2014, he said the government may have to give Rs 50/kg for ragi and Rs 43/kg for jowar.

However, this is not a costly deal considering that the real economic cost of rice procured from the Centre was Rs 43/kg.

In addition, Karnataka has to bear the transportation cost.

Kammaradi further noted that the government already grapples with the issues of rice, distributed under the public distribution scheme (PDS), being sold in the black market.

"Malnutrition is a bigger issue than hunger in the state and the high court had intervened in the issue in 2011. In view of these issues, the government would do better to distribute 5 kg ragi in south Karnataka and 5 kg jowar in north Karnataka," he added.