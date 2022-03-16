Karnataka speaker rejects Congress adjournment motion

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday rejected an adjournment motion moved by Congress seeking a discussion on the law-and-order situation in the state.

Making a case for the motion, the deputy leader of the opposition UT Khader alleged that the government and its ministers were unaware of what was happening at the ground level.

"There have been incidents of hate speeches and murder out of vengeance. There is no point in imposing Section 144 after an incident every time. The government needs to put an end to this problem," Khader said, adding that people "are living in fear". He also alleged that police stations had become politician-friendly and not people-friendly.

Law Minister JC Madhuswamy objected to the motion. "The government is not saying that there should be no discussion on law and order. But, this does not qualify as an adjournment motion as there is no urgent issue here. It's not like something happened," he said.

To this, Kageri said that the issue did not qualify for an adjournment motion. "Bring it under a different rule and I'll allow it," he said.

