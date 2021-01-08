Karnataka to receive 13.90 lakh Covid-19 vaccine vials in a couple of days: Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said the state is expected to receive 13.9 lakh vials of Covid-19 vaccine in a day or two.

"The big good news for Karnataka is that I have received information from the Union Health Ministry that tomorrow or the day after probably we will be receiving 13,90,000 vials of vaccine for the state. It's big happy news for all of us," Sudhakar said.

"We have registered 6.30 lakh healthcare professionals in Karnataka till date. Those who are left out, maybe in some medical or dental colleges, we have requested them to register," he said, adding that health workers will be followed by those with comorbidities, those above 60 years and those in other departments like Police and Revenue working against the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters at Aster CMI hospital, Yelahanka, one of the eight health facilities in Bengaluru where Covid-19 vaccination dry run was being conducted, he said, the vaccination will be first administered to health care workers.

Singasandra Primary Health Centre, Sapthagiri Medical College (Private), Ulsoor Referral Hospital, K R Puram General Hospital, Kengeri Community Health Centre, Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (Private), Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) are the other health facilities where the dry run was underway from 9 am to 11 am on Friday. The minister, who visited some of these facilities, said, arrangements and preparedness were quite good, and the process is being followed as per the guidelines.

Covid-19 vaccination dry run is underway at 263 health facilities across Karnataka on Friday. It is being held in 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health centres and 28 private facilities in the state.

The first round of the dry run, an exercise for end-to-end testing of Covid-19 vaccination process was held in five districts of Karnataka: Bengaluru (including BBMP), Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga, on December 2.