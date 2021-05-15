Karnataka to use DMF money for Covid-19

Karnataka Mines & Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on Saturday approved the use of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds for the purchase of oxygen tankers, concentrators, pulse oximeters and other emergency items during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DMF is a statutory fund meant for the development of areas affected by mining.

The decision to use DMF funds was taken at a meeting Nirani chaired with senior officials. It assumes significance as cases seem to be increasing in the districts, particularly rural areas.

According to a statement from his office, the DMF funds will be used to procure 10 cryogenic oxygen tankers - two of them will be provided to each of the four revenue divisions, two will be sent to the coastal region. “The Regional Commissioners will be given the power to manage and monitor the movements of these oxygen tankers in their jurisdictional areas,” the statement said.

It was also decided to set up oxygen generation plants at ten district hospitals to ensure smooth supply of the life-saving gas to patients. Again, two hospitals in each of the four revenue divisions and two hospitals from the coastal region will be chosen for this. A committee will identify these hospitals.

Nirani’s department will procure 1,000 oxygen concentrators that will be distributed to all the districts. A large number of pulse oximetres will be procured and given to the health committees of gram panchayats. “This will greatly help the villages as it will prompt (gram panchayats) to seek timely medical care in case of a dip in oxygen saturation levels,” Nirani said.

The minister also decided to set up a nursing college at the Hutti Gold Mines campsite hospital. “This will help address shortage and provide placements to nurses and paramedics at hospitals in Raichur district. Apart from this, an exclusive oxygen generator plant will be installed at this hospital,” Nirani said.