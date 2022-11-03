Karnataka: Tracking device, panic buttons must for all transport vehicles

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for all transport vehicles, public and private, to install location tracking devices and emergency panic buttons for the safety of passengers, especially women and children.

A total of 6.8 lakh vehicles - government and private - will be covered under this mandate, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting where adminsitrative approval of Rs 20.36 crore was give for this project.

"This is a big project. The union government will give 60 per cent funds and the state 40 per cent," Madhuswamy said, adding that one of the aims of the initiative is to curb sexual crimes against women.

"On national highways and state highways, vehicles move very fast causing accidents. GPRS devices based on the vehicle location tracking system (VLTS) will be able to track speed and determine whether or not vehicles stop at prescribed locations and follow the scheduled route on time. This can prevent unnecessary delays and stop unauthorised vehicles from moving," Madhuswamy explained.

The minister added that the mandatory VLTS will also help prevent "unhealthy competition" in the private sector.

Besides making transport services safer, the project will help identify tax evaders and those misusing permits.

“There are 4.51 lakh private vehicles including cabs, maxi cabs and taxis. There are 16,432 school buses. KSRTC has 24,701 buses. There are 1,900 tourist vehicles. There are 71,248 buses in total and 85,941 commercial (goods) vehicles operating in the state,” Madhuswamy said.

Once the devices are installed, the government will monitor the vehicles from a central location.

The minister specified that the government would install the safety features in private vehicles.

“Subsequently, the state or its authorised agency can take preventive or corrective action. The entire system that comprises vehicle tracking and emergency response system will ensure passenger safety and also will go a long way to prevent accidents and ensure road safety,” he said.