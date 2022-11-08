Karnataka: VHP urges MLA, MSCL to withdraw proposal on beef stalls in Central market

The district unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged Mangalore City South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, MCC Commissioner and Mangaluru Smart City Limited MD to drop the proposal on setting up beef stalls in the proposed Central Market building.

District President Gopal Kuthar and Secretary Shivanand Mendon, in a memorandum, said: "The work on Central Market will be taken up under Smart City Project. There is a proposal for setting up nine beef stalls at the new Central Market building proposal. Cattle theft, illegal abattoir, and cow slaughtering have been continuing in the district for many years. Through illegal slaughter houses, beef is sold in the district. If beef stalls are set up, then there is a possibility of more cattle being slaughtered at illegal slaughter houses which will further lead to unrest in the district. The proposal to set up beef stalls should be withdrawn immediately,” the memorandum urged.

Responding to the memorandum, MLA Kamath declared that he will not take part in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Central Market if there are any plans to set up beef stalls in the proposed market.

In his Facebook post, the MLA said: “After clearing the old Central Market building, a proposal has been prepared for building a full-fledged market at a cost of Rs 114 crore. Beef stalls will not be allowed at the new Central Market building. After the implementation of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 in the state, a clear message has been sent to cow slaughterers through attachment of property of cow slaughterers. When the proposal for the new market was prepared, The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 was not implemented in the state. With the implementation of the act, no permission will be given for constructing beef stalls.

“I have directed the officials to revise the proposal. At any cost, the permission will not be given for opening of beef stalls,” he clarified.

“I have directed the police to take strict action against those found selling beef and illegally operating slaughter houses in the city,” he said.

Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan said the foundation for the Central Market has not been laid. "The work on Central Market is yet to begin. Based on the meat stalls that were functioning in the old building, the plan was prepared for the stalls. No tender has been floated for auctioning of the meat stalls," he said.

"The work on the market will be taken up shortly. Only after market work is completed, shops/stalls will be auctioned through tender and permission will be given for carrying out the business,” the mayor added.