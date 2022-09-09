Karnataka witnesses highest number of rain-related deaths this monsoon since 2018

Karnataka witnessed the highest number of rain-related casualties this monsoon since 2018. As many as 119 people have died so far in the state, according to The Times of India.

While around 1,000 people have died since 2018 due to rains in the state, the highest number of deaths this year was reported in Tumakuru (10) and Uttara Kannada (10), followed by Dakshina Kannada (7), Raichur (7).

The cause of the deaths included floods, lightning, landslides, falling of trees, collapse of structures among others, the publication stated quoting State Disaster Management Authodiry commissioner, Manoj Rajan.

Also read: Bommai blames Congress 'maladministration' for Bengaluru rain woes

Experts said that climate change is the reason behind heavier than usual rains. "Rain, floods and water and not new to the people in Karnataka but this time the death toll is quite high. This is largely because of flash floods and building collapses," Deepak N B, a climate expert told the publication.

Meanwhile, citizens of rain-battered Bengaluru are trying to get back to routine, after some respite from rains and water level in flooded areas receding slowly.

However, forecasts of more rains and overcast skies since early Thursday morning with slight drizzle, continue to cause some worry among the residents of the city.

Residents of localities and apartments that were inundated in Bengaluru are making attempts to drain out water and remove sludge from their houses and basements.

Some badly affected areas continued to remain in darkness without power supply and non-availability of drinking water, even as officials maintained that efforts were on to restore supply by repairing the damage.

(With PTI inputs)