Karnataka won't ever have a Dalit CM: Minister

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy dismissed the possibility of Karnataka ever having a 'Dalit CM'. Criticising the manner in which some Dalit leaders were treated in the state, he said that "whoever dreams of having a Dalit CM in the state is mad".

Speaking to reporters, he said that none of the political parties were serious about demands from Dalits to appoint a member of the community as chief minister of the state. "(Appointment of a) Dalit CM is discussed merely for political reasons. There won't ever be a Dalit CM in Karnataka," he said.

Responding to a query, he said that he had no confidence in any party for selecting a Dalit CM. Nobody supported Dr Ambedkar when he resigned as minister. After his resignation, nobody urged him to withdraw his decision and continue in the government.

Indicating that the trend of sidelining Dalit leaders had continued, he cited the examples of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, who is now leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and MLA G Parameshwar as examples.

"Kharge was elected nine times as MP, MLA and also served as Union minister. He was deliberately not made the CM. Fearing Parameshwara will be made CM (in 2013) he was defeated at his own constituency.

With such political practices (in Karnataka), whoever dreams of having a Dalit CM in the state is mad," he said.