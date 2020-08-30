Karnataka's Covid-19 tally crosses 3.35 lakh-mark with 8,852 new cases

Karnataka on Sunday reported 8,852 new cases of Covid-19 and 106 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 3,35,928 and the death toll to 5,589, the Health Department said.

The day also saw 7,101 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 8,852 fresh cases reported on Sunday, 2,821 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of August 30 evening, cumulatively 3,35,928 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 5,589 deaths and 2,42,229 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 88,091 active cases, 87,361 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 730 are in ICU.

As many as 27 of the 106 deaths reported on Sunday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (11), Dharwad (9), Dakshina Kannada (6), Shivamogga (5), Belagavi, Davangre, Vijayapura (4), Ballari, Gadag, Haveri and Koppal (3).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,821, followed by Mysuru (734), Ballari (428), Davangere (373), Belagavi (357), Dakshina Kannada (334), Tumakuru (314) and Dharwad (300).

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,27,263 infections, followed by Ballari (20,976) and Mysuru (17,544).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with a total of 87,621, followed by Ballari (15,394) and Mysuru (12,385).

A total of 28,52,675 samples were tested so far, out of which 66,957 were tested on Sunday alone.

Among the samples tested today 26,176 were rapid antigen tests.