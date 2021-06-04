Karnataka's Covid positivity rate drops to 10.66%

Karnataka on Friday registered 16,068 new Covid infections and 364 deaths.
The Covid-19 caseload in the state, as on June 4, swelled to 26,69,514 and deaths to 30,895.
The positivity rate for the day stands at 10.66%, while the case fatality rate for the day is 2.26%.
Bengaluru Urban’s single-day tally has come down to 3,221 new cases. The state capital on Friday reported 206 fatalities. Ballari district reported deaths in single digit at 8.
On Friday, the state saw 22,316 discharges, taking the total recoveries to 23,58,412.
Mysuru district continued to report new cases in four digits. The district saw 1,265 infections in the last 24 hours, Hassan recorded 974 cases followed by Tumakuru 857 and Dakshina Kannada 806.
As many as 1,50,610 samples were tested on Friday alone taking the testing tally to more than 3.02 crore. As many as 1,46,42,946 people have received vaccination so far.
