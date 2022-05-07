KCET online application date extended

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date until May 12 to apply online for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022.
Students can submit online applications between May 8 and 12 and pay the fee online, the KEA said in a circular.
Students who paid the fees but didn't complete the application process can complete the procedure by using their user login, the KEA added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube