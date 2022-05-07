KCET online application date extended

KCET online application date extended

Students can submit online applications between May 8 and 12 and pay the fee online, the KEA said in a circular

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 07 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 04:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date until May 12 to apply online for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022.  

Students can submit online applications between May 8 and 12 and pay the fee online, the KEA said in a circular. 

Students who paid the fees but didn't complete the application process can complete the procedure by using their user login, the KEA added.  

