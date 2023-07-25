KSOU likely to start online UG, PG courses, awaits UGC nod

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru is likely to introduce online under-graduate and post-graduate programmes this year, Vice Chancellor Prof Sharanappa V Halse said on Monday.

He said KSOU has received ‘A+' accreditation from NAAC and is eligible to introduce online courses in addition to regular open distance learning (ODL) programmes. “The university has submitted a proposal to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to launch 10 PG courses and three UG courses in the online mode for approval. The proposal has been submitted for three UG courses of BA, BSc and BCA and 10 PG courses include MA in Kannada, English, Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Technology and so on.

“Our study materials for two semesters are ready for online mode. The UGC expert team will look into the infrastructure available with the university before giving approval. If KSOU gets approval, then we will issue a separate notification for admission,” he added. Only Kuvempu University, University of Mysore and Jain University are offering online mode of UG and PG programmes in Karnataka, he explained.

Prof Halse said the UGC had granted permission for 39 academic programmes out of 51 programmes for which the recognition was sought.

"We are confident about getting approval for nine more programmes shortly. The recognition for these courses is for a period of five years. KSOU is also eligible to introduce dual degree programmes, benefiting students to pursue two degrees simultaneously, he added.

Admissions open

The VC said the applications for admissions to KSOU's UG and PG programmes should be submitted before August 30. The admission process will be conducted online. KSOU has 34 regional centres and 140 learner supporting centres across the state. With the regional centres in each district, contact classes and practical exams will be conducted in respective districts of students from next academic year.

The KSOU has introduced a 25 % fee concession for children of auto rickshaw and cab drivers. There is 15 % fee concession for women possessing BPL cards, 15 % fee concession for children of ex servicemen and defence personnel and admission is free for those who have lost their parents to Covid-19 and transgender and 25 % fee concession for the children of KSRTC/BMRC/NWKSRTC/KKRTC employees.

Mangaluru KSOU region centre has four learner supporting centres at Canara College in Mangaluru, St Philomena College in Puttur, Alva's College in Moodbidri and Subrahmanya College in Subrahmanya. In the previous year in Mangaluru regional centre, 675 students were admitted for January cycle and 1392 for July cycle of admission. He said that the admission in January cycle in the state, which used to be around 8,000, has increased to 18,600 this year. "We expect around 45,000 students to enroll during the July cycle of admission this year," he added.